Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized

Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized at the cardiovascular center in Monaco. Rai News 24 TV today reported that this refers to planned inspection.
According to the TV channel, the 84-year-old politician will return home in a few days, TASS reported.
Last fall, Berlusconi recovered from the coronavirus. He was diagnosed on September 2, 2020, after which he was hospitalized with two-sided pneumonia in the early stage. The politician was discharged on September 14 and admitted that he had been feeling bad for a while and feared for his life.