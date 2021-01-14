Armenia launches operation of second device for DNA expert examinations

The Ministry of Health of Armenia has obtained and already launched more forensic genetic identification studies which will allow to organize the process of identifying the bodies of deceased servicemen more quickly.
The device examines the short tandem sectors that are characteristic of a person’s genome which allows to conduct forensic genetic identification expert examinations through the confirmation of consanguinity and receive data in line with international standards.
To this day, Armenia only had one such device that was obtained in December 2018.