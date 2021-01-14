News
Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day
Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


On January 11, the Prime Minister particularly touched upon the issue of prisoners of war in bilateral and trilateral formats, and this is a primary objective for Armenia — we need to understand that the issue can’t be solved easily. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian stated during a briefing with reporters in parliament today.

“Armenia has an inter-agency task force and is working with all channels on a daily basis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also isn’t missing the opportunity to make sure the issue is in everyone’s focus. There is an understanding that there have to be peace and development in the region, but an atmosphere of confidence has to be shaped so that this can happen. If Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill its obligation in regard to the humanitarian issue, we can’t picture the solutions to all the remaining issues,” the minister said.

The minister called on trusting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and voiced hope that there will be a positive solution, adding that this is an issue that can’t be solved in one day.
