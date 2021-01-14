News
News
Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan FMs agree to intensify cooperation
Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan FMs agree to intensify cooperation
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to intensify cooperation, Anadolu reported.

According to the foreign ministers’ statement adopted in Islamabad, Ankara, Islamabad and Baku have agreed to intensify joint efforts “in the fight against Islamophobia, discrimination and persecutions against Muslim minorities, particularly at regional and international forums, expressing deep concern about serious human rights violations and crimes against humanity that are being committed against Muslim communities in different countries.

They have also agreed to support a fair, sustainable, realistic and mutually acceptable settlement of the Cyprus issue, as well as the problems with the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean on the basis of international law.”

The statement also recalls the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in the context of which the ministers have expressed support “to the normalization of relations based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
