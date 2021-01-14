Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status

The statement signed on November 9 hasn’t set and can’t set any restriction on the visits of Armenian officials, foreign colleagues and anyone to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian stated during a briefing with reporters in parliament today, touching upon the fact that after his visit to Artsakh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared that no Armenian official has the right to enter Nagorno-Karabakh without Azerbaijan’s consent.
“This statement also can’t help clarify the status of Artsakh. Therefore, Armenia is inviting the Azerbaijani side to face the reality, renounce its belligerent and Armenophobic rhetoric and, if it is truly ready to establish normal ties with the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, work together and launch talks over the final clarification of the status,” the minister said.