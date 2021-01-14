News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status
Armenian FM: Armenia inviting Azerbaijan to launch talks over final clarification of Karabakh's status
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The statement signed on November 9 hasn’t set and can’t set any restriction on the visits of Armenian officials, foreign colleagues and anyone to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian stated during a briefing with reporters in parliament today, touching upon the fact that after his visit to Artsakh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared that no Armenian official has the right to enter Nagorno-Karabakh without Azerbaijan’s consent.

“This statement also can’t help clarify the status of Artsakh. Therefore, Armenia is inviting the Azerbaijani side to face the reality, renounce its belligerent and Armenophobic rhetoric and, if it is truly ready to establish normal ties with the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, work together and launch talks over the final clarification of the status,” the minister said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Issue of POWs can't be solved in one day
The minister called on trusting the...
 Armenia diaspora commissioner: Working with Diaspora became more difficult after war
After this war, everyone is in a state of psychological shock…
 Conservative Party of Armenia thanks France for solely doing its best to prevent the Russian-Turkish project
For 70 years, the Free World and dissidents who...
 Armenia FM on return of Armenian POWs and hostages in Azerbaijan
The Republic of Armenia will continue to make efforts for...
 Mirzoyan: Partner countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan must make efforts to resolve issue of return of captives
The parliament speaker received the outgoing Kazakh ambassador…
 Aliyev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says
"Positive aspect of trilateral meeting: Putin is committed to working on Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos