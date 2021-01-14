Child and family support center to be established in Armenia's Syunik Province

A child and family support center will be established in the city of Kapan of Armenia’s Syunik Province to provide short-term and round-the-clock care for children and teens under the age of 18 who are in difficult life situations in Syunik Province and adjacent provinces, and children and teens between the ages of 2 and 18 will receive support through a daytime support service.
The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 50 children and teens in difficult life situation will be provided with round-the-clock care for a maximum term of 6 months, and 100 children and teens will receive support through a daytime support service for a maximum term of one year.
This will provide the opportunity to increase opportunities for alternative care for children and teens alongside the policy of de-institutionalization.
At the same time, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs continues to create favorable conditions for children and teens to help them become fully included in society, assist in solving social and health-related issues and prevent the difficult life situations.