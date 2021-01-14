News
Greece, Cyprus and France are preparing a list of new sanctions against Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s illegal drilling inside of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is likely to lead to new sanctions. A list was presented by Greece, Cyprus and France in accordance to the conclusions of the December European Council meeting, Greek City Times reported.

The sanctions do not only apply to Turks (natural persons) but to legal entities involved in illegal drilling.

The proposals are expected to be discussed at the next meeting of the Directorate-General for External Relations committee next Thursday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
