Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister: Ministry in need of effective management

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia today held the first procedural consultation of the year. The consultation was chaired by Minister Vahram Dumanyan and attended by the deputy ministers and the heads of subdivisions and institutions.

Before the beginning of the consultation, Dumanyan introduced newly appointed Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan and wished him success.

The minister stated that the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, which is one of the institutions with the widest functions, is in need of effective management. He also assigned to implement all the functions on time and properly, be enterprising and make innovative recommendations.

The deputy ministers and heads of subdivisions presented the urgent issues and conceptual programs and proposed options for solutions.

The participants of the consultation also discussed several other issues that particularly concerned the activities of state non-commercial organizations under the subordination of the ministry, implementation of programs funded from the 2021 State Budget, the procurement process and more.