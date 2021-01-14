News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.45
EUR
639.32
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister: Ministry in need of effective management
Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister: Ministry in need of effective management
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia today held the first procedural consultation of the year. The consultation was chaired by Minister Vahram Dumanyan and attended by the deputy ministers and the heads of subdivisions and institutions.

Before the beginning of the consultation, Dumanyan introduced newly appointed Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan and wished him success.

The minister stated that the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, which is one of the institutions with the widest functions, is in need of effective management. He also assigned to implement all the functions on time and properly, be enterprising and make innovative recommendations.

The deputy ministers and heads of subdivisions presented the urgent issues and conceptual programs and proposed options for solutions.

The participants of the consultation also discussed several other issues that particularly concerned the activities of state non-commercial organizations under the subordination of the ministry, implementation of programs funded from the 2021 State Budget, the procurement process and more.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament majority faction leader: Snap parliamentary elections not discussed during meeting with PM
Asked if the faction and the Prime Minister had discussed the...
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service was instructed to “put” secret files “to work”
But why was the political order not carried out?...
 Armenia legislature majority leader not denying discussion within faction on replacing PM Pashinyan
“There is an agenda for proposing snap [parliamentary] elections,” she added…
 Ex-military prosecutor: PM Pashinyan once announced he had found candidate for Armenia Prosecutor General
According to the constitution and regulation law, a lawyer-scholar has no other way to end up in the Supreme Judicial Council except by being nominated by the parliamentary factions…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere
It took place in the neutral zone…
 Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol
As a place for foreign guests to visit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos