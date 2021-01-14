Armenia FM meets with members of parliamentary committee on foreign relations

During a meeting with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian emphasizes that the situation in the region is a result of use of force, adding that no conflict has ever been resolved through the use of force.

Aivazian delivered a speech in which he stated the following:

“I attach great importance to regular contacts with the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, especially for analysis and consideration of the situation created after November 9.

To stop the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the people of Artsakh that lasted 44 days, Armenia signed the trilateral statement on November 9 which led to the establishment of a ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh. The recent serious violation of the ceasefire was committed yesterday, as a result of which a serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh was wounded. The Defense Army of Artsakh and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have issued statements strictly condemning Azerbaijan’s provocative actions. Armenia fully shares the evaluations given in the statements.

The violations concern first and foremost points 1 and 8 of the statement, according to which the sides must stay in the positions that they held, completely stop fighting and return prisoners of war and detainees.

The bringing of phony charges against Armenian servicemen and the institution of criminal cases against them not only violate the trilateral statement, but also the Geneva Convention.

Armenia is pursuing the solution to the issues related to the return of prisoners of war at the highest level, and Armenia’s Prime Minister announced this during the trilateral meeting held on January 11.

Armenia will continue its efforts for the return of all prisoners of war and hostages and to clarify the fate of missing persons. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is working with its international partners in this direction. By joining the statement signed on January 11, Armenia clearly indicated that it is ready to take steps for mutually beneficial use of the potential for economy and infrastructures in the region, but there is a need for mutual trust to achieve this.

The situation created in the region is a result of the use of force. The use of force can lead to a new stage of the conflict, but it can’t help resolve it.

Only a negotiated political settlement that will respect the rights of everyone and pave the way for elimination of the causes and effects of the war will be able to bring longstanding peace and reconciliation to the South Caucasus.

The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination underlies the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Armenia will continue to protect the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and security.

Armenia is ready to continue the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and their respective countries. One of the priorities of the Armenian side is the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh and the ensuring of relevant conditions for the safe return of the displaced Armenians of Artsakh to their places of residence.

Preservation of several Armenian historical, cultural and religious monuments under the control of Azerbaijan must be a major part of the peace process, taking into consideration several facts of systematic elimination of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the past.

Addressing the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the direct involvement of our international partners, particularly the United Nations is a major part of our current priorities. In this stage, cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh is of major significance. I recently visited Artsakh and held discussions on the pan-Armenian agenda with Artsakh’s leadership.

In closing, I would like to thank you once again for hosting this discussion. I will be glad to hear your comments and approaches and answer your questions. Thank you.”