Armenia parliament majority faction leader: Snap parliamentary elections not discussed during meeting with PM

The meeting of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was one of the regular meetings that we usually hold every month whenever it is appropriate. This is what leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts told reporters in parliament today.

Makunts said the meeting with Pashinyan was devoted to the visit to Moscow on January 11 and the political team’s future actions. “In regard to the visit to Moscow, we mainly discussed the news that has been officially disseminated,” she said.

Asked if the faction and the Prime Minister had discussed the holding of snap parliamentary elections, Makunts said the following: “We can’t discuss this now because we must first understand the positioning of the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition parties and then make a decision and announce it.”