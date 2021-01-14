News
Probe committee examining actions of Armenia Commandant's Office for fight against COVID-19 to hold session soon
Probe committee examining actions of Armenia Commandant's Office for fight against COVID-19 to hold session soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the executive order of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, the composition of the committee that will lead a probe into the effectiveness of the actions carried out by the Government of Armenia and the Commandant’s Office to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) , mitigate or eliminate the consequences of the fight against the pandemic, as well as the effectiveness and lawfulness of the restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms during state of emergency which was established by virtue of law months ago, has been approved.

The members of the committee are eight deputies of the My Step faction, and two deputies of the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia opposition factions each.

Deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Arkadi Khachatryan posted on his Facebook page that he will be chairing the probe committee and added that the date and hour of the first session of the probe committee will be announced in the next couple of days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
