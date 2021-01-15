US indictes 14 leaders of international criminal group MS-13 on terrorism charges

The United States has indicted 14 leaders of the international criminal group MS-13 on terrorism charges.
They are accused of conspiracy to support terrorists, commit terrorist acts, and finance terrorism.
This indictment is the largest and most ambitious charge against MS-13 and its governance and control structure in US history.
The United States will explore options for their extradition. The three defendants remain at large and must be considered armed and dangerous. The US has offered a reward of $ 20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three.