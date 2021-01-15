Mediaport: PM’s wife celebrates Armenian Old New Year at Moscow restaurant (VIDEO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan and their daughters are celebrating the Armenian Old New Year at a Moscow restaurant, the Telegram channel of Mediaport reported and posted respective footage.
The cars accompanying them are parked at the entrance of the restaurant.
Hakobyan is accompanied by a large number of bodyguards, and she is served by the Armenian embassy in Russia.
Earlier it was reported that the Armenian PM’s family had arrived in Moscow to look for an apartment.