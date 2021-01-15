Newspaper: What Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin talked about in Moscow?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Different information is circulating about the private conversation between RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin and RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on January 11 in the Russian Federation.

The [Armenian] opposition claims that a cold conversation took place between Putin and Pashinyan, during which Putin inquired from Pashinyan why the situation in the RA was tense, and noted that it seemed that everyone [in the country] was demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister, in response to which Pashinyan said that, "Not everyone, but a small group that does not represent the general mood of the society, whereas the people are behind me, supporting me." Pashinyan assured that this group will also make peace in the near future, there is nothing unstable.

According to the version circulated by the [Armenian] opposition, Putin, in turn, stated that it is very important for him to have stability in that region, insinuating that Pashinyan should leave [power].

And Zhoghovurd daily received information from [Armenian] government sources that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented to his [political] teammates information with completely different content about the same meeting with him and the RF President. Pashinyan told his close circles that he had a very warm conversation with Putin, during which the RF president said that he unconditionally supports Pashinyan. Moreover, if there are regular or snap [parliamentary] elections [in Armenia] in the near future, according to the Pashinyan supposition, Vladimir Putin will publicly support the incumbent prime minister. The prime minister assured his teammates that Putin stands with him and they have no reason to worry.