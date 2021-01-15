News
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed amid security concerns
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, slated for Sunday, has been postponed amid security concerns, Politico reported, citing two sources. 

According to them, the rehearsal has been postponed until Monday.

Security in the Capitol has increased significantly ahead of Biden's January 20 inauguration.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed to provide security for the event.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau was recording active online discussions about potential violence on Biden's inauguration day.
