Newspaper: Armenia prosecutor general fails to resolve 2 issues in Moscow

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On January 12, it was officially reported that at the invitation of RF [Russian Federation] Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan is in the RF capital Moscow to take part in the solemn events dedicated to the Day of the RF Prosecutor General’s Office.

Then, on the initiative of the RF prosecutor general, a meeting was held with the participation of RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kyamran Aliyev, as well as RA Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

As for the tripartite meeting of the prosecutors, (…) according to the information given to Zhoghovurd daily, the RF prosecutor was only in the role of a listener. When the RF prosecutor general raised the issue of our prisoners of war, asking why they were recognized [by Azerbaijan] as terrorists, the prosecutor [general of] of Azerbaijan said that they [these POWs] appeared at them [Azerbaijan] as a result of violating the agreement after the [recent Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] war, and that is why they are war criminals and will not be returned. There was also talk of other "war criminals" (…) for whom Azerbaijan has already issued an international search warrant, whereas the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia has issued an international search warrant only for one Azerbaijani football commentator. However, it was not possible to reach a common ground also on this issue between the prosecutors of the RA and Azerbaijan. That is to say, Artur Davtyan has not been able to resolve the issue of [Armenian] prisoners of war and former and current Armenian military servicemen—at least in terms of lifting the search [warrant].