US executes drug dealer involved in murder of 11 people

The US government executed a drug dealer for his involvement in a series of murders in Virginia in 1992, despite claims by his lawyers that lethal injection would cause excruciating pain due to lung damage from the recent COVID-19 infection, AP reported.
Corey Johnson, 52, has become the 12th inmate to be executed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute since the Trump administration resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.
Johnson's execution and Friday's execution of Dustin Higgs are the latest ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes the federal death penalty and has signaled that he will end its use.
Johnson was involved in one of the worst outbreaks of gang violence Richmond has ever seen as 11 people were killed in 45 days. He was sentenced to death along with two other Newtown gang members.