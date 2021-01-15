Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: Iran ready to assist Azerbaijan in rebuilding Karabakh

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs says Iran and Azerbaijan have great capacities to further increase cooperation in the economic field, Mehr reported.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tehran Bunyad Huseynov.

Pointing to Tehran’s support for “Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the Karabakh row,” Amir-Abdollahian hoped that the “end of this conflict would bring peace and stability to the region.”

Iranian firms enjoy great engineering potential in the construction sector and can help Baku in rebuilding Karabakh, he said, noting that the short distance between Iran and the Azerbaijani areas gives Iranian firms an advantage.

He also said that the presence of the Zionist regime in Azerbaijani soil contradicts peace and security.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and ways to increase cooperation in parliamentary as well as other fields of mutual interest.