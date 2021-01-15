396 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 396 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 163,972 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,974 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 726 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 471, the total respective number so far is 152,320, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,952—which is a drop by 91 in one day.

And 2,546 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 619,066 such tests have been performed to date.