UAE and Cyprus sign defense cooperation deal

The United Arab Emirates and Cyprus signed a defense cooperation agreement.
The agreement includes proposals for future joint exercises and operational cooperation.
According to the Associated Press, Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides called the deal a new page in the strategic relationship between the armed forces of the two countries.
Cyprus currently maintains close military ties with Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. Amid tensions between Greece and Turkey last year, the UAE offered F-16 fighters to take part in joint exercises off the coast of Crete with Cypriot, Greek, and French militaries.
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed later in November signed a strategic partnership with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which allows the two countries to deploy troops and share intelligence.