Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion
Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, refused the offer of a consortium of Western funds to invest in Telegram, The Bell reported, citing sources close to the businessman.

According to two of them, investors valued Telegram at $ 30 billion. It was about buying a 5-10% stake. The offer was made at the end of last week, and Durov had already rejected it.

Pavel Durov, back in 2015, estimated the possible value of the company at $ 3-4 billion, referring to the proposals that he received at that time. At that time, Telegram had about 60 million monthly active users, compared to 500 million Telegram users nowadays.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
