April 2016 war Armenia inquiry committee chair believes prospect for resolving its report issue will be seen next week

YEREVAN. – The conclusion of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016 was sent to the NA speaker on November 20 last year.

According to the law on the NA rules of procedure, the report shall be discussed at the regular sitting of the NA within one month after it is submitted to the NA speaker. However, this report is not on the NA sessions’ agenda yet.

Asked when this report will be put on the agenda of the NA sessions, chairman of the aforesaid committee, Andranik Kocharyan, said as follows to Armenian News-NEWS.am: "I believe that next week we will see the prospect for solving it because now it is being decided there what the confidentiality component is."

The chairman of this inquiry committee added that he very much wants this report to be accessible to everyone because it has answers to many questions.

As for the confidentiality of some parts of this report, Kocharyan said that the relevant bodies should give their conclusions in this regard. "I believe that the conclusion of the four-day war in 2016 should be fully accessible to everyone," he stressed.

"If we had learned lessons [from the four-day war of 2016], if we had been consistent, I believe we could have managed to correct some things in the 2020 war [in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]," Kocharyan added.

Based on the results of the recent 44-day war, there are opinions that the circumstances of that war should also be studied. According to Andranik Kocharyan, if a certain number of NA lawmakers wants an inquiry committee to be set up on that issue, too, then it will be set up.

"I want us now to step out of the search for traitors and think, after this blow to us, about the future and how we can restore all our capabilities in the security system," he added.