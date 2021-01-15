News
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visits Ghazanchetsots Armenian cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visits Ghazanchetsots Armenian cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During his visit to Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited also the Armenian Holy Savior “Ghazanchetsots” Cathedral, which was twice shelled by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the recent hostilities which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Artsakh.

Moreover, people were in this church during both attacks, and four Russian reporters were injured in the second shelling.

Aliyev is accompanied by his wife Mehriban and daughter Leyla during his visit. During their trip, Aliyev also attended the groundbreaking for the airport in Fizuli town, and announced that the runway of this new airport shall be put into operation this year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
