Diocese of Gougark of Armenian Apostolic Church has new primate

The newly appointed Primate of the Diocese of Gougark of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Hovnan Hakobyan, on Sunday will offer his first Divine Liturgy in this capacity at the diocesan seat church in Vanadzor, Armenia, according to the official page of the Diocese of Gougark.
Bishop Hakobyan was appointed Primate of the Diocese of Gougark under the direction of the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II.
The Diocese of Gougark was established in 1996, and since then until November last year, Archbishop Sebouh Chouldjian had served as diocesan primate, but he passed away last November due to the coronavirus.