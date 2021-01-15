Harutyunyan: Restoration of normal life in Artsakh is one of government’s priority goals

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday convened a working consultation on drinking and water irrigation management and reform programs, the office of president reported.

The head of state stressed that the restoration of the normal life in Artsakh is one of the priority goals of the government, and it is necessary to eliminate—with quick and effective solutions—the aftermath of the recent war.

Harutyunyan noted that as a result of this war, a number of infrastructures of Artsakh were damaged and partially came under the control of Azerbaijan, and for that reason, it was necessary to review some water supply programs and networks. In this context, the President instructed the heads of the relevant departments to develop new respective plans as soon as possible.

The President added that active efforts will be made to ensure round-the-clock water supply in all settlements of Artsakh over the next three years.

And touching upon the policy of tariffs, Arayik Harutyunyan reminded that the state will continue to reimburse the residents’ utility payments—including those for water supply services—for a year, but to some amount.