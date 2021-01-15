News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Harutyunyan: Restoration of normal life in Artsakh is one of government’s priority goals
Harutyunyan: Restoration of normal life in Artsakh is one of government’s priority goals
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday convened a working consultation on drinking and water irrigation management and reform programs, the office of president reported.

The head of state stressed that the restoration of the normal life in Artsakh is one of the priority goals of the government, and it is necessary to eliminate—with quick and effective solutions—the aftermath of the recent war.

Harutyunyan noted that as a result of this war, a number of infrastructures of Artsakh were damaged and partially came under the control of Azerbaijan, and for that reason, it was necessary to review some water supply programs and networks. In this context, the President instructed the heads of the relevant departments to develop new respective plans as soon as possible.

The President added that active efforts will be made to ensure round-the-clock water supply in all settlements of Artsakh over the next three years.

And touching upon the policy of tariffs, Arayik Harutyunyan reminded that the state will continue to reimburse the residents’ utility payments—including those for water supply services—for a year, but to some amount.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: None of our authorities has ever made genocide threats against Azerbaijani people
These are the results of our monitoring of anti-Armenian policy and propaganda of hatred in Azerbaijan…
 Putin informs Russia Security Council about results of meeting with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev
On the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visits Ghazanchetsots Armenian cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi
It was twice shelled by the Azerbaijani army during the recent war…
 Armenia ombudsman: Man in medical gear on Azerbaijan stamp “disinfects” Artsakh from Armenians
This is ethnic extermination propaganda…
 Armenia MFA: Thousands of Armenian monuments were created centuries before Azerbaijan was established
The Ministry spokesperson commented on the Azerbaijani president’s statements made during his meeting with the Director-General of ISESCO…
 Zakharova: Russia will welcome establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct dialogue
As per the official representative of the Russian MFA…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos