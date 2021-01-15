Armenia ombudsman: None of our authorities has ever made genocide threats against Azerbaijani people

YEREVAN. – These are the results of our monitoring of anti-Armenian policy and propaganda of hatred in Azerbaijan. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, told this to reporters in the National Assembly Friday, referring to a French press report about the targeted Azerbaijani propaganda of hatred towards Armenian children.

"Azerbaijan's targeted anti-Armenianism toward Armenian children has a special direction there and is especially encouraged. All this is expressed in our special report, which is based entirely on evidence. (…). Moreover, the propaganda of anti-Armenianism not only does not decrease and is an organized institutional policy [in Azerbaijan], it takes on new developments. It is generated by their highest bodies of authority, it is encouraged by their cultural figures and, also, it gets encouragement in the [Azerbaijani] society," Tatoyan added.

He noted that the issue is that the bases, motives, and results of this anti-Armenian policy in Azerbaijan be accessible to the international community, and this is what they are doing. "It is obvious that the climate of hatred that exists [in Azerbaijan] (…) is the result of a policy based on state, organized institutional foundations at them. (…). And you take and study that none of our authorities has ever spoken of genocide threats aimed at the Azerbaijani people," said the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.