Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Italy’s ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the Monaco Cardiothoracic Center where he was taken with arrhythmia on Monday, his Forward, Italy Party’s sources reported, according to RIA Novosti.
The politician returned to his daughter Marina’s house in Nice today.
Earlier, Berlusconi, 84, had informed that he needed to be hospitalized for a checkup prescribed by doctors. He added that he felt fine and isn’t concerned about his health.
In 2016, Berlusconi underwent an aortic valve surgery.