Armenian analyst indicates risks for Armenia in case of de-blockage of communications with Azerbaijan
Armenian analyst indicates risks for Armenia in case of de-blockage of communications with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

The statement signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan states that Russia will only ensure road safety for those traveling from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, but nobody talks about the guarantees for road safety for those traveling from Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. This is what representative of the Office for Economic Research of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, economist Suren Parsyan told reporters today.

Parsyan noted that there are talks about Armenia having an opportunity for railway communication through the territory of Azerbaijan, and this concerns the Yerevan-Meghri-Baku-Russia railway, but there is nothing mentioned about a more favorable direction, that is, the road through Ijevan and Ghazakh. “In both cases, several hundreds of millions of dollars will need to be invested. On the backdrop of this, Azerbaijan is interested in the rapid construction of a road through Meghri that will be more favorable than the railway for Armenia. In addition, from the economic perspective, neither Azerbaijan nor Iran is interested in the railway transfers through Nakhchivan,” the analyst added.

As far as economic cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is concerned, as Parsyan recalled, 90% of Azerbaijani economy is dependent on oil, and the rest on agriculture which, taking into consideration the lower prices of power generators, is more competitive. “This will deal a blow to local producers in Armenia. The government has to prepare businesses before taking such steps and ensure long-term predictability,” Parsyan concluded.
Հայերեն and Русский
