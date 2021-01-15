Vazgen Manukyan refers to citizens who closed road in Gyumri as 'bums'

At first, it seemed that people would come out to the streets after two or three rallies because what happened was insulting for all us Armenians, and the authorities would resign, but this wasn’t the case. So, we have to work harder. This is what candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan told reporters before the meeting with citizens of Gyumri today.
Touching upon the fact that citizens had stood in front of the opposition members’ car and were declaring that they weren’t going to let Vazgen Manukyan enter Gyumri and were chanting “Vazgen Traitor”, Manukyan said the following: “Yes, the road is closed, our cars are there, but I passed. The My Step faction of the National Assembly had distributed money to those citizens, and they did what they did. They are bums who were paid money.”
Today a group of citizens stood in front of the cars of Vazgen Manukyan and the escorting cars and didn’t let them enter Gyumri. The video posted on Facebook shows them chanting “Vazgen Traitor” and “Nikol Prime Minister”.