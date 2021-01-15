Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton, situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today held a phone conversation with Wendy Morton, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for European Neighborhood and the Americas.
During the conversation, the sides touched upon the situation surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the steps being undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. Both sides highlighted the importance of addressing the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the unconditional implementation of the obligations enshrined in the November 9 trilateral statement on prisoners of war, captured civilians and others detained as a priority of the Armenian sides.
Ara Aivazian and Wendy Morton exchanged views on the steps undertaken to expand the agenda of Armenian-British relations and promote the political dialogue.