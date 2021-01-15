News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton, situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed
Armenia FM holds phone talks with Wendy Morton, situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian today held a phone conversation with Wendy Morton, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for European Neighborhood and the Americas.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the situation surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the steps being undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. Both sides highlighted the importance of addressing the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the unconditional implementation of the obligations enshrined in the November 9 trilateral statement on prisoners of war, captured civilians and others detained as a priority of the Armenian sides.

Ara Aivazian and Wendy Morton exchanged views on the steps undertaken to expand the agenda of Armenian-British relations and promote the political dialogue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos