Over 22,000 organizations temporarily suspend their activities in Armenia

In Armenia, 22,154 organizations and individual entrepreneurs temporarily suspended their activities last year, and only 7,760 - in October-December. Armenian News - NEWS.am received such data by comparing the data received in response to a written request to the Armenian State Revenue Committee.
For comparison: in 2020, 7,563 or 52% more organizations have closed their activities than in 2019.
In the context of recent years, this figure is simply unprecedented, due to the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia, as well as the negative consequences of the Azerbaijani and Turkish war against Armenia, unleashed in September 2020 against Artsakh.