Armenian police detain person who robbed money from parents of deceased soldier through deception

On January 13 at 10:05 p.m. a male citizen of the Armenian city of Hrazdan filed a report to the operational group of the police department in Hrazdan.

The police report that, according to the citizen, during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), he and his family don’t have news about their son since October 1, and about two months ago, his wife learned from somewhere that their son was in captivity. A person by the name of Harut had promised the woman to release the son from captivity for money, but possessed AMD 1,500,000 transferred to him through a terminal in the course of two months by deceiving the man and his wife and by abusing their trust. The main finally became convinced that he and his wife were deceived when they received news about their son’s death.

A criminal case has been launched.

Police officers of Hrazdan succeeded in identifying Harut through extensive operational intelligence measures.

Harut was identified and detained, and preliminary investigation is underway.