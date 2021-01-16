Newspaper: Devaluation of Armenian dram continues

The devaluation of the Armenian AMD continues, and the foreign currency is getting more expensive again: during the last week the value of the dollar on sale increased by at least 1.5, euro - 2, the Russian ruble - 1.27 AMD, Zoghovurd daily reported.
The US dollar was at a minimum price of 527 AMD, the cost of the euro was 648 and more, the established minimum rate of the Russian ruble was 7.27. In early November, before the end of the war, a dollar could be bought for 495 AMD. Thus, during this period, the dollar rose in price by at least 32 AMD - by about 6.47 percent.
The economic community associates a sharp rise in the dollar's price with a lack of expectations regarding the future among citizens, people are converting their money savings into dollars.