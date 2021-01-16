UK to close all its tourist corridors amid new strain of coronavirus

In order to protect against new strains of coronavirus, the UK will close tourist corridors from 4 a.m. Monday local time, CNN reported.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the only way to get into the country is to get a negative coronavirus test.
According to the Ministry of Transport, emergency measures will be in effect for at least a month.
Tourism corridors that exist between the UK and various destinations from July 2020 will be closed, the UK Department of Transport said.
The new measures will be reviewed on February 15.