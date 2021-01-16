News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
About 100 Russian peacekeepers at observation posts in Nagorno-Karabakh vaccinated against coronavirus
About 100 Russian peacekeepers at observation posts in Nagorno-Karabakh vaccinated against coronavirus
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation posts in the Lachin corridor and along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

During the day, mobile brigades of doctors vaccinated about 100 servicemen at three observation posts in Martuni and Mardakerd regions of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In total, about 2 thousand doses of vaccine were delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. This number is sufficient to cover the entire personnel of the peacekeepers. The vaccine was delivered in special thermal containers, which ensured the safety of the vaccine during transportation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos