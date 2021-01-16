About 100 Russian peacekeepers at observation posts in Nagorno-Karabakh vaccinated against coronavirus

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation posts in the Lachin corridor and along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
During the day, mobile brigades of doctors vaccinated about 100 servicemen at three observation posts in Martuni and Mardakerd regions of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In total, about 2 thousand doses of vaccine were delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. This number is sufficient to cover the entire personnel of the peacekeepers. The vaccine was delivered in special thermal containers, which ensured the safety of the vaccine during transportation.