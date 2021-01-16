Trump instructs US government to minimize purchases from China

Days before his departure, US President Donald Trump on Friday instructed government departments to consider ways to minimize purchases of Chinese goods and services to mitigate the risks of espionage, his national security adviser Robert O'Brien said, according to Reuters.
O'Brien accused China of attempting to attack the US government's information systems to acquire personnel, war plans and other data through cyberspace and other means.
According to him, the US must take appropriate measures to protect American interests.
Trump instructed government agencies to conduct inspections to minimize the purchases of goods and services of China by the Federal Government, he added.
O'Brien did not provide any examples of procurement he cited, but a senior administration official said the key goal is to counter Chinese attempts to infiltrate US IT networks.
Anything related to Chinese companies that intend to have components in our network has the potential to become a vulnerability that could be exploited to continue China's strategy of merging military and civil aviation.