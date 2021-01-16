Tasnim: IRGC launches ballistic missiles

Aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran during military exercises held in the country's desert territories fired long-range ballistic missiles at targets in the northern Indian Ocean, Tasnim reported.
Various classes of long-range ballistic missiles were launched in the final phase of the military exercise on Saturday morning. The missiles were aimed at detonating hypothetical enemy warships from a distance of 1,800 kilometers.
During the exercise, IRGC ballistic missiles hit targets in the northern Indian Ocean.
On Friday, the IRGC units participating in the military exercises practiced the launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and offensive operations of unmanned bombers.