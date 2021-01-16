Norway disappointed with Russia's decision to withdraw from Treaty on Open Skies

Norway is disappointed with the announcement of Russia on the launch of procedures for withdrawing from the Treaty on Open Skies and plans to discuss the possibility of preserving the treaty with its other participants, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Ine Eriksen Soreide told RIA Novosti.
The Russian MFA on Friday announced the launch of procedures for withdrawing from the treaty. The ministry noted that after the US withdrawn from the treaty, the balance of interests of the participating states reached at the conclusion of the treaty was substantially disrupted, and Moscow's partners in the treaty did not support Russian proposals to ensure its viability in the new conditions.
According to the FM, the treaty allows unarmed observation flights, which contributes to transparency in military activities and building confidence between the participating countries.