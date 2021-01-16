News
WHO advises countries not to require COVID-19 vaccination certificates
WHO advises countries not to require COVID-19 vaccination certificates
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The WHO COVID-19 emergency committee has recommended that countries not require COVID-19 vaccination certificates from arrivals, the Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

The statement was made following the results of the sixth meeting of the WHO Committee, held on January 14, in which scientific organizations of Rospotrebnadzor took part.

Amid the discovery of the COVID-19 new strain, the committee also recommended to increase laboratory capacity for sequencing coronaviruses and called for the rapid exchange of data on their genetic sequences. These measures will help improve knowledge for the successful treatment of infections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
