Aliyev, Erdogan discuss work of Russian-Turkish monitoring center in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Azerbaijani leader's press service reported on Saturday.
The leaders discussed the imminent start of the work of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center, noting that the activities of the center will serve to ensure long-term peace.
Aliyev briefed Erdogan on the reconstruction work being carried out in the territories that came under Baku's control, expressing satisfaction with the active participation of Turkish companies in this process.
The President of Turkey noted that his country will continue to support Azerbaijan. President Aliyev expressed gratitude for this.
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said on January 15 that 60 military men from Russia and Turkey will serve in the monitoring center.