Armenian government intends to work towards population growth
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian government intends to work towards population growth.

"There are many steps to be taken in this direction. We even have a proposal to establish a government marriage bureau, we will urge all smart unmarried people to have children," representative of the Armenian government Ani Rapyan said during the conference.

In this regard, she noted the need for a national ideology and a national goal, which both local self-government bodies and the education system should do.

She also noted that they want the government to pay great attention to the army and strengthening the army.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
