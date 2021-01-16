National Security Service: Armenian parliament speaker is not an agent

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenian officially has issued a statement noting that documents published by the former Armenian ambassador Mikayel Minasyan on parliament’s speaker is fake.
Earlier, ex-envoy Minasyan noted that parliament’s chief Ararat Mirzoyan is an agent of the Turkish special services.
"The National Security Service of Armenia calls on this person, as well as all individuals and organizations using similar inadmissible practices, to rule out misinformation or misleading the public, and urges our compatriots in this case not to pay tribute to fake and false publications in Armenia," the NSS noted.