In one of his final public appearances before leaving the White House next week, Vice President Mike Pence urged the President-elect Joe Biden administration to exercise "eternal vigilance," especially when it comes to US-China relations, Fox News reported.
"As a new American administration prepares to take office, we do well to remember as Americans that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance," Pence told sailors from Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday. "And a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to our prosperity, our security and the vitality of freedom in the world."