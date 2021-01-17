ABC: Giuliani announces his involvement as lawyer in Trump impeachment case

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told ABC News he's working as part of the president's defense team in his upcoming second impeachment trial—and that he's prepared to argue that the president's claims of widespread voter fraud did not constitute incitement to violence because the widely-debunked claims are true, ABC News reported.
"I'm involved right now … that's what I'm working on," Giuliani told ABC News.
A few hours later, Giuliani—who led the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results—was spotted at the White House.
Along with Trump, Giuliani spoke at the January 6 rally ahead of the Capitol attack, where he urged the crowd to engage in "trial by combat."
Giuliani said there are "different opinions" regarding how the president should approach his second impeachment.
The former New York City mayor said that in his defense of the president, he would introduce allegations of widespread voter fraud that have been raised—and rejected—in dozens of courtrooms across the country.