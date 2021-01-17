France calls on US, Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity, and it is urgent that Tehran and Washington return to a 2015 nuclear agreement, France’s foreign minister was quoted as saying in an interview published on Saturday, Reuters reported.
“The [US President Donald] Trump administration chose what it called the maximum pressure campaign on Iran. The result was that this strategy only increased the risk and the threat,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper. “This has to stop because Iran and—I say this clearly—is in the process of acquiring nuclear [weapons] capacity.”
Iran denies any intent to weaponize its nuclear program.
With presidential elections in Iran due in June, Le Drian said it was urgent to “tell the Iranians that this is enough,” and to bring Iran and the United States back into the accord.
However, Le Drian said that even if both sides were to return to the deal, it would not be enough.
“Tough discussions will be needed over ballistic proliferation and Iran’s destabilization of its neighbors in the region,” he said.