Several Democratic Party governors are criticizing the outgoing US President Donald Trump administration for apparently misleading public health officials about holding a stockpile of Covid-19 vaccines in reserve, CNBC reported.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday that the government would begin releasing doses of vaccine that were being held in “physical reserve” to ensure enough supply for second doses.
Both federally approved vaccines, made by Pfizer and Moderna—whose co-founder is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—, are administered in two shots spaced several weeks apart.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that despite Azar’s comments, no such federal stockpile of vaccines exists. The newspaper, citing state and federal officials, said the Trump administration had already started shipping its available supply in December.
The Democratic state leaders say the lack of a federal reserve will upset plans to increase the speed and scope of their vaccination campaigns.
In particular, Oregon Governor Kate Brown accused the Trump administration of “deception on a national scale.”
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, also a Democrat, said that the administration “must answer immediately for this deception.”
“I’m shocked we were lied to and there is no national reserve,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter.