Germany FM says those vaccinated against COVID-19 should be given benefits
Germany FM says those vaccinated against COVID-19 should be given benefits
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

People who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and acquired immunity should be able to return to public life, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I believe that the people who have been vaccinated [against COVID-19] should have the opportunity to make us of their basic rights again," he said.

Maas added that these people would not be infected with the coronavirus again and would not need to be placed in intensive care units, or be connected to ventilators.

"And if there are only vaccinated people in restaurants or cinemas, they will not infect each other," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
