Singapore tightens country’s entry rules due to coronavirus

The authorities of Singapore have decided to tighten the country’s entry rules due to COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.
As per the respective statement, in connection with the spread of new mutations of the coronavirus and the deteriorating situation in the world in connection with this pandemic, the Singaporean authorities are setting additional border control measures for all those arriving in the country.
Accordingly, the health ministry said that as of January 25, all those who arrive in Singapore shall undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival in the country.
In addition, as of 11:59pm on January 31, visitors to the country must obtain travel insurance to cover the cost of hospitalization and treatment for COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Health of Singapore, the earlier respective rules of entry into the country are also in force.