G7 summit to take place in UK on June 11-13

The G7 summit will take place in the UK on June 11-13, Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed about this, BBC News reported.
The leaders of most of the world's biggest economies will get a brief taste of the English seaside this June as they gather for the G7 summit.
Cornwall's Carbis Bay, known for its sandy beach and clear waters, will be the venue for discussions on debt, climate change and post-Covid recovery.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it the "perfect location for such a crucial summit."
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, and Japan make up the G7.
Leaders from Australia, India, South Korea, and the EU will also attend the event, as guests.
The UK is hosting the summit as president of the G7 for the year.
"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," Johnson said.
He added that leaders should approach the economic challenges of Covid "by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future."