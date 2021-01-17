Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 3 fallen soldiers found during search

The dead bodies of three more servicemen were found during search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Saturday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Sunday.
According to him, one body, each, was found in the Hadrut, Fizuli, and Jabrayil regions, search operations were carried out in the Shushi region, too, but no bodies were found there.
He noted that the search will continue Monday in the Hadrut, Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Vorotan (Kubatlu) regions.
"Two teams, each, will work; one will search for the bodies of the dead, the other will search for those who have hidden," Tadevosyan added.
According to him, the bodies of 1,235 fallen servicemen have been retrieved so far.